Man charged in Halifax after 2 dogs left in cold car overnight

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man after two dogs were left outside in a car in bitter cold temperatures on Thursday night.

On Friday morning, police were called to a parking lot on Gottingen Street after reports of two dogs believed to be in distress. The temperature was as cold as –12 C overnight, according to Environment Canada.

Halifax animal services was called to take the dogs to a shelter.

The dogs' owner, a 48-year-old from Yarmouth, was issued two summary offence tickets, one for causing an animal to be in distress and the other for failing to protect an animal from the cold.

The man is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.

Police remind the public to call 911 if they see an animal in distress.