Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Dartmouth homicide

A 33-year-old St. Margarets Bay, N.S., man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Zachery Jordell Charles Grosse last week in Dartmouth, N.S.

Police arrested Nicholas Roland Rhyno Wednesday night in Halifax, according to a news release from Halifax Regional Police.

Police were called to 24 Primrose St. around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 22. Grosse was found outside the building. He was transported to hospital where he died early the next morning.

Police said they do not believe Grosse's killing was a random act and they are not looking for other suspects. The news release said police are also asking the public not to speculate on what they describe as "misinformation" circulating on social media.

Rhyno has a violent past.

He was a member of the Marriott crime family that in one point engaged in a violent gang war for control of the city's drug trade.

In June 2012, police issued a warning about him after he failed to return to a halfway house where he'd been on parole for drug and weapons offences.

Police at the time described Rhyno as armed and dangerous. Rhyno eventually turned himself in to police.

