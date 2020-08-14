Man charged in connection with 4 Halifax robberies

Halifax Regional Police have charged a 48-year-old man in connection with four robberies that happened earlier this month.

The robberies were reported Aug. 9, Aug. 11, Aug. 12 and Aug. 13.

The first robbery was at the Chebucto Road Esso gas station. That morning, police said a man went into the store and threatened a lone employee with a knife. The man then left the gas station with cigarettes and money.

The second robbery was at the Irving station on Quinpool Road. A man threatened an employee with a knife and left with cash.

The next day, a man went into an Irving station on Inglis Street with a knife. He left with money and cigarettes.

The fourth robbery was the day after that at the Hollis Halifax Hotel on Hollis Street. A man produced a knife and fled the hotel with the employee's backpack.

Police say none of the employees were injured.

The suspect, from Halifax, was arrested on Thursday and had a court appearance at Halifax provincial court on Friday.

His charges include:

Four counts of robbery.

Four counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

12 counts of breach of probation.

Police are turning to the public for help in gathering more information about the robberies. Tips can be shared directly at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-8477.

