18-year-old man charged after fatal crash in Pictou County
One woman was killed in the July 16 crash on Egypt Road in Hillside.
A woman was killed in the crash in Hillside on July 16
An 18-year-old man from Westville, N.S., has been charged following a fatal crash in Pictou County earlier this year.
Pictou RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision July 16 around 1:30 a.m. on Egypt Road in Hillside, about five kilometres north of New Glasgow.
The vehicle had left the road and overturned. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two other occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital.
Connor Roland MacLeod has been charged with:
- Impaired operation of a conveyance causing death.
- Impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.
- Operation of conveyance while impaired by alcohol.
- Operation of conveyance while impaired by drug.
- Dangerous operation causing bodily harm.
- Dangerous operation causing death.
He is scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on April 5, 2021.
MORE TOP STORIES