18-year-old man charged after fatal crash in Pictou County

One woman was killed in the July 16 crash on Egypt Road in Hillside.

RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision this past July in Hillside. (John Robertson/CBC)

An 18-year-old man from Westville, N.S., has been charged following a fatal crash in Pictou County earlier this year.

Pictou RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision July 16 around 1:30 a.m. on Egypt Road in Hillside, about five kilometres north of New Glasgow.

The vehicle had left the road and overturned. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital.

Connor Roland MacLeod has been charged with: 

  • Impaired operation of a conveyance causing death.
  • Impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.
  • Operation of conveyance while impaired by alcohol.
  • Operation of conveyance while impaired by drug.
  • Dangerous operation causing bodily harm.
  • Dangerous operation causing death.

He is scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on April 5, 2021.

