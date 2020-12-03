18-year-old man charged after fatal crash in Pictou County

An 18-year-old man from Westville, N.S., has been charged following a fatal crash in Pictou County earlier this year.

Pictou RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision July 16 around 1:30 a.m. on Egypt Road in Hillside, about five kilometres north of New Glasgow.

The vehicle had left the road and overturned. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital.

Connor Roland MacLeod has been charged with:

Impaired operation of a conveyance causing death.

Impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

Operation of conveyance while impaired by alcohol.

Operation of conveyance while impaired by drug.

Dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

Dangerous operation causing death.

He is scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on April 5, 2021.

