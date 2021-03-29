Halifax man charged with firearm, drug offences related to incident caught on video

A Halifax man has been charged with several firearm and drug trafficking offences related to an incident at an apartment building that was caught on camera and spread on social media.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons complaint Friday around 6 p.m. AT in the 200 block of Wentworth Drive in the city's Rockingham area.

Officers located four men — one with non-life-threatening injuries — in two vehicles, police said in a news release.

A loaded handgun and approximately a kilogram of crack cocaine were seized.

Three of the men were arrested while the fourth man started to flee, which led to the incident caught on video. As of Monday afternoon, the man in the video had not been located.

The video, which appears to have been taken by another party from the balcony of a building, shows the fourth man walking away from an officer with his hands up. The officer and the man walk around a pickup truck in a parking lot.

WARNING | This video contains graphic language:

The audio on the 28-second video is poor, but at around the eight-second mark, the officer — whose gun is pointed at the man — is heard saying something that sounds like, "I will fill you full of f--king lead."

Someone in the room where the video is recorded appears to repeat what the officer said, saying "I'll fill you with lead."

CBC News has not confirmed who recorded the video.

Video shared online

The officer orders the man to stop, but he doesn't. At the 19-second mark, the man drops his arms and sprints around the apartment building, as the officer appears to talk on a two-way radio. In the video, the officer does not fire or give chase.

The video was shared widely on social media over the weekend, and sparked conversations about racial profiling among police officers.

Although the man in the video has not been identified, several community activists say he is Black.

"First watching the video and then you hear the words and you see the other gentleman walking away with his hands up — I was scared that I was going to witness a murder after hearing the words," said Quentrel Provo, the CEO of Stop the Violence, Spread the Love .

Provo says he understands that an investigation must be completed, but he hopes there will be consequences for the police officer involved. (CBC)

Provo said those words shouldn't have been spoken by a police officer, regardless of the situation.

"There has to be consequences for him saying that because it doesn't matter what situation or what is going on or what kind of call you're getting called to, as a police officer, those words should not be uttered," he said.

Comments 'unacceptable,' says police chief

If there are no consequences, Provo worries what kind of message that will send to the public and other officers.

"They're there to serve and to protect. I should not fear for my life being around a police officer if they're there to serve and protect the community," he said.

Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella said the comments that appear to have been made by the officer were "unacceptable," and confirmed the officer has been placed on administrative duties pending an investigation into the incident.

He added the force is committed to a full investigation, which will examine what led to the incident and what was said and in what context.

Man faces multiple charges

Meanwhile, police said two of the three men who were arrested Friday, including the injured man, were released without charges a short time later. The injured man declined medical treatment, police said.

The third man, Derrick Coryaunt Allison, 30, was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday on charges, including:

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.



Carrying a concealed weapon.



Possession of a prohibited weapon.



Possession of a prohibited firearm knowing it is unauthorized.



Unauthorized possession in motor vehicle.



Possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition.



Possession of a firearm contrary to a court order.



Possession of a controlled substance.



Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

