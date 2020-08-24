Cape Breton man charged with child abduction in missing teen case

The Cape Breton man who police believed was travelling with a missing Indigenous girl has been charged with abduction of a person under the age of 16, the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service confirmed Monday.

Spokesperson Chris Hansen told CBC that Darcy Dwayne Doyle, 47, made a brief appearance in Sydney provincial court Monday. He has been remanded pending a bail hearing on Wednesday.

The 14-year-old girl, who CBC is no longer naming, was last seen in Eskasoni on Aug. 13 and was missing for more than a week. She and Doyle were found in a wooded area early Saturday morning.

The RCMP have faced criticism for not issuing an Amber Alert in her case. The police have previously said that her case did not meet the criteria for such an alert.

"The person has to be abducted and because of her age and her willingness to co-operate, she was not abducted on that day," Cpl. Lisa Croteau said on Aug. 19, three days before the girl was found.

The Nova Scotia RCMP have not released details about the charge and could not immediately be reached for comment.

