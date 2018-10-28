Deer hunter unhurt after ending up on wrong end of a gun

A deer hunter in Middleboro, N.S., found himself being shot at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to RCMP.

In a news release, police say the hunter was on private property, though he didn't realize it at the time.

He heard a popping sound and "when he looked in the direction of the noise, he saw a man pointing a handgun, firing several shots at him."

After firing the shots, police said the shooter, who turned out to be the landowner, got into a truck and drove away. The hunter, who wasn't injured, called 911.

Police surrounded residence

Police officers responded to the call and surrounded the residence near the location of the shooting. They reached the suspect by phone and he came outside and was arrested without incident.

After a search of the residence, police found a shotgun, a rifle, a pistol, a carbine and ammunition. Some of the firearms weren't properly stored, according to police.

The 52 year-old man from Wallace has been charged with:

discharging a firearm while being reckless.

careless use of a firearm (four counts).

pointing a firearm.

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

carrying a concealed weapon.

possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Police were back at the scene of the shooting on Sunday collecting evidence. Middleboro is southeast of Pugwash.

The accused is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Amherst on Dec. 17.

Landowners should post signs

In the meantime, RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said if people don't want hunters on their property, they should post signs to that effect.

If hunters are roaming on private property: "Just given the fact that they're hunters with firearms, I would probably contact police if someone was on my property and I didn't want them there, just given the nature of it all," she said.

The deer hunting season only opened on Friday.