Man charged after impaired driver struck house, fled scene

Halifax Regional Police says a 20-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly striking a house and fleeing the scene while impaired Friday night.

A news release said Halifax Regional Police received a call at around 10 p.m. about a vehicle that struck a house and fled the scene in the 1-10 block of Windstone Close in Halifax.

The vehicle almost struck a pedestrian as it was fleeing. Police say nobody was injured, but a residence was significantly damaged.

The release said officers were able to locate an address for the registered owner of the vehicle from the vehicle parts left at the scene, though the vehicle wasn't there.

Officers then followed grooves in the road left by the vehicle when it drove away and saw that one of the tires was flat. The vehicle was found a short distance away from the registered owner's residence. The driver was found at his residence.

Halifax Regional Police says a 20-year-old man is facing charges of impaired driving, driving with a blood alcohol level over .08, leaving the scene of an accident and property damage.

