Driver charged after fatal collision with pedestrian in Halifax crosswalk

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man after a pedestrian was stuck and killed in north-end Halifax last month.

Police charged a 46-year-old Halifax man on Friday for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

On the afternoon of Dec. 14, police responded after a truck hit a pedestrian in the 2200 block of Gottingen Street.

Willard Thomas Comeau, 62, died at the scene after attempting to cross Prince William Street at Gottingen.