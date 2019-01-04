Skip to Main Content
Driver charged after fatal collision with pedestrian in Halifax crosswalk
New

Driver charged after fatal collision with pedestrian in Halifax crosswalk

Willard Thomas Comeau, 62, was struck and killed while crossing Prince William Street at Gottingen Street three weeks ago.

Willard Thomas Comeau, 62, was struck and killed on Dec. 14

CBC News ·
A man was killed Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 in a truck-pedestrian accident on Halifax's Gottingen Street. (CBC)

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man after a pedestrian was stuck and killed in north-end Halifax last month.

Police charged a 46-year-old Halifax man on Friday for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

On the afternoon of Dec. 14, police responded after a truck hit a pedestrian in the 2200 block of Gottingen Street.

Willard Thomas Comeau, 62, died at the scene after attempting to cross Prince William Street at Gottingen.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories