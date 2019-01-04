New
Driver charged after fatal collision with pedestrian in Halifax crosswalk
Willard Thomas Comeau, 62, was struck and killed while crossing Prince William Street at Gottingen Street three weeks ago.
Willard Thomas Comeau, 62, was struck and killed on Dec. 14
Halifax Regional Police have charged a man after a pedestrian was stuck and killed in north-end Halifax last month.
Police charged a 46-year-old Halifax man on Friday for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
On the afternoon of Dec. 14, police responded after a truck hit a pedestrian in the 2200 block of Gottingen Street.
Willard Thomas Comeau, 62, died at the scene after attempting to cross Prince William Street at Gottingen.