Man charged after failure to self-isolate in New Glasgow

New Glasgow Regional Police charged at 23-year-old man for allegedly violating the Nova Scotia Health Protection Act in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, police say they were called to a business parking lot on Westville Road. They say a man who entered Canada from California failed to quarantine for 14 days as directed by the Health Protection Act.

The man was charged for failing to comply to the regulations, police said.

Police said in a news release while most people are adhering to directives under the Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts, a "small percentage of individuals who do not follow the directives are putting health and safety at risk."

New Glasgow Regional Police said those wanting to report someone violating the Health Protection and Emergency Management Act to call their non-emergency line at 902-752-1941.

