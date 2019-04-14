Lunenburg County man charged with making child pornography

An 18-year-old man from Camperdown, N.S., has been charged with a number of offences — including making child pornography — after a child reported being inappropriately filmed while out on a bike ride over the weekend.

RCMP say the child was on a trail near Highway 10 in Springfield, N.S., on Saturday when a man approached and began filming. The child was able to get away and a tell a parent.

Police found the suspect at a home on Hastings Road in Springfield. They arrested him and took his phone.

He was charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, making child pornography and possession of child pornography. He was scheduled to appear in Digby provincial court on Monday.

Police say they're anticipating more charges for the suspect. They say they've found evidence to suggest there are more victims.

Police are encouraging victims or anyone with more information to get in touch directly at 902-825-2000. Anonymous tips can be shared with Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

