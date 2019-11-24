Man charged after woman injured in 4-vehicle crash in East Preston

A 35-year-old Antigonish, N.S., man is facing several impaired driving charges after a four-vehicle crash Saturday evening in the East Preston area left a woman with serious injuries.

At about 5:20 p.m., RCMP were called to a crash reported in the 1900 block of Highway 7.

The collision involved two SUVs and two cars.

In a news release Sunday, police said a red car veered into oncoming traffic and hit another car and then two SUVs.

The passenger in the red car, a 36-year-old woman from Truro, was taken to hospital. Police say the other five people who were involved were checked at the scene and released.

The driver of the red car showed signs of impairment, RCMP say. He was arrested at the scene and taken to the Cole Harbour detachment to provide further samples.

The man is scheduled to appear at Dartmouth provincial court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

Highway 7 was closed in both directions for hours on Saturday night as police investigated the crash, but the road has reopened.

