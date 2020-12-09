Man charged in relation to multiple break-ins in Halifax last week

A man has been charged with 34 counts related to multiple break-ins in the Halifax area last week.

Halifax Regional Police arrested the man on Monday evening without incident at a residence in the city, according to a news release.

Police say the man was charged in relation to break-ins at residences and vehicles on Isleville, Robie, Harris, Roberts and Bloomfield streets.

He was also charged in relation to a theft from a parked vehicle on the 400 block of Windmill Road in Dartmouth on Nov. 19.

The man is facing the following charges:

Break and enter (x 5)

Theft under $5,000 (x 5)

Possession of stolen property under $5,000 (x 5)

Possession of housebreak tools (x 5)

Breach of court order (x 7)

Breach of probation (x 7)

The man was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone who had property stolen from their homes or vehicles is asked to report it to police.

Halifax Regional Police is also encouraging anyone who sees suspicious activity in or around parked vehicles or in their neighbourhood to call police at 902-490-5020.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip or by using the P3 Tips app.

MORE TOP STORIES