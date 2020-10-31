Man charged after 2 police officers stabbed

A 26-year-old man from Pictou County has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing two police officers Friday.

In a release, New Glasgow Regional Police said two members of the Stellarton Police Service and one member of the Westville Police Service went to a residence on Chisholm Street around 12:35 p.m. to conduct a well-being check on an adult male.

The release said "an altercation took place between the three officers and the adult male" and two of the police officers were stabbed.

The two officers, one from each police service, were treated in hospital and have since been released.

The male suspect faces the following charges:

Attempted murder.

Three counts of uttering threats.

Two counts of breach of probation.

Two counts of assault with a weapon.

Two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon.

Two counts of assaulting a police officer.

Resisting arrest.

He is currently being held in custody.

As well, a 60-year-old woman from Pictou County has also been charged with obstructing a police officer during the incident.

New Glasgow Regional Police spokesperson Cst. Ken MacDonald confirmed that this incident is not related to a barricading incident on Friday.

MORE TOP STORIES