Man charged with arson for October fish plant fire in Middle West Pubnico

A 24-year-old man from East Pubnico is facing a charge of arson in connection with a fish plant fire in Middle West Pubnico, N.S., last October.

RCMP say they were called to the fish plant near midnight on October 2020 after receiving a report of a fire. The fire destroyed the plant, which was unoccupied at the time.

Brendon Douglas James Porter of East Pubnico was arrested on Wednesday and charged with arson. He has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Shelburne provincial court next month.

At the time of the fire, tensions were running high between non-Indigenous commercial fishermen and First Nations fishermen who had started a moderate livelihood lobster fishery outside the federally mandated commercial season.

The blaze broke out at one of two facilities raided and vandalized by commercial fishermen in southwest Nova Scotia earlier that week protesting the moderate livelihood fishery.

Mi'kmaw fishers were storing their catches at the facilities.

