Man suffers life-threatening injuries after ATV crash near Bridgewater, N.S.

A 56-year-old man has life-threatening injuries following an off-road vehicle crash in Lunenburg County on Sunday.

56-year-old driver was airlifted to hospital in Halifax

RMCP say they were called to Jefferson Road in Laconia, N.S., on Sunday evening.

A 56-year-old man has life-threatening injuries following an off-road vehicle crash in Nova Scotia's Lunenburg County on Sunday.

Lunenburg District RCMP responded to a collision on Jefferson Road in Laconia, about 14 kilometres west of Bridgewater, around 9:20 p.m.

Police, fire and paramedics arrived at the scene and found an ATV that had left the road and rolled.

The driver was airlifted to a hospital in Halifax.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

