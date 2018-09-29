Man attacked in hallway of Dartmouth apartment building

Five suspects were arrested after a 38-year-old man was attacked in the hallway of an apartment building on Pinecrest Drive in Dartmouth, N.S. Friday night just before midnight.

Police said the man was assaulted with an imitation firearm and a stun gun, items that were later recovered by investigators. The man was injured in the attack and was treated by EHS at the scene. Police said he is expected to recover.

The man's wallet and jewellery were stolen.

Ages of the suspects have not been released, but police described them as being two males and three females. The suspects were scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

Police believe the attack was random.