Police arrest man wanted after controversial video with Halifax officer

Halifax Regional Police have arrested a man for robbery in connection with an incident in March that sparked conversations about racial profiling among law enforcement.

Police said the man, Robert Roech Chan, 28, was arrested Sunday night on an outstanding warrant.

On March 26, officers were called to the 200 block of Wentworth Drive in Halifax for a weapons complaint.

Three men were arrested at the scene, including two who were later released without charges.

A fourth man fled on foot and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Videos shared online

Hours after the incident, videos surfaced on social media showing an interaction between a white police officer and the fourth man, who is Black.

The officer, who could be seen pointing a gun at the man — was heard saying something that sounded like, "I will fill you full of f--king lead."

A number of people publicly condemned the language used by the officer, including Premier Iain Rankin, who called the comments "disgusting."

The officer in the video was assigned to administrative duties while an internal investigation was carried out. That investigation is now complete and the officer has been returned to active duty.

