Man arrested after replica gun brandished during 'road rage' incident
A 19-year-old man was arrested yesterday after allegedly brandishing a replica handgun during a road rage incident in Dartmouth, N.S., police say.
19-year-old faces weapons charge after argument in Dartmouth
A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday after allegedly brandishing a replica handgun during a "road rage" incident in Dartmouth, N.S., police said.
Halifax District RCMP say two men driving in the same direction on Main Street got into a "heated argument" on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
"During the argument one of the men brandished a handgun," Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said in a news release.
Later that day, police arrested the 19 year old at a home in Mineville, N.S., and seized a vehicle. They also seized a replica handgun.
The man was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and is due back in court next month.
MORE TOP STORIES