Man, 28, arrested over alleged assault on Sunday in Halifax

A 28-year-old Halifax man has been arrested and charged for an alleged assault reported over the weekend in north-end Halifax.

At 2:14 a.m. Sunday, police were called to Agricola and North streets after receiving reports that a man had assaulted a woman not known to him and tried to pull her into an isolated area as she was walking home.

Police said a passerby saw what happened and intervened, causing the suspect to flee.

The woman was treated by paramedics and suffered minor injuries.

Police arrested the accused at a Halifax residence on Monday at 5 p.m.

The man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, suffocating to overcome resistance, forcible confinement and sexual assault.

The man is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday.

