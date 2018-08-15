Impaired driving charges for Lunenburg County man operating lawn tractor

Lunenburg District RCMP have arrested a suspect after receiving a report of a man operating a lawn tractor while impaired down the Grimm Road in First South, N.S., Tuesday night.

Police received a call about the man around 8 p.m. by a member of the public who suspected he was impaired.

A suspect, a 50-year-old man from First South, was arrested after failing a roadside test.

"[He] was then transported back to the detachment where breath samples were obtained that were approximately three times the legal limit," said Sgt. David Ferguson.

"And as a result, that individual was held in custody and brought to court today to answer to charges."

The man faces several charges including impaired operation of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with a probation order.

"You're not allowed to operate a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol regardless of the location," said Ferguson.

"However, the driving prohibition order, it specifies you're not allowed to operate a motor vehicle on a street, road, highway or any public place."

The man is scheduled to appear at Bridgewater provincial court on Sept. 5.