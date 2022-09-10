Halifax police arrest 31-year-old man in relation to Pat Stay homicide

Halifax Regional Police have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the homicide of acclaimed battle rapper Pat Stay, the force said in a Saturday news release.

No charges have been laid against the 31-year-old man.

Stay, 36, was found stabbed on Lower Water Street in Halifax at 12:35 a.m. AT on Sept. 4.

The celebrated battle rapper was taken to hospital where he died.

His death was ruled a homicide.

Stay's funeral is set to take place Sunday. He is survived by his partner and two children.

Stay's death attracted international attention and an outpouring of support. Rapper Eminem tweeted that "hiphop lost one of the best battlers of all time."

Real Sikh, left, and Pat Stay perform onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on Oct. 30, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Battle rap involves two rappers confronting each other in front of an audience using a mixture of boasts, insults and rhymes.

Police did not provide further details about the man arrested.

They are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to call them at 902-490-5020.

