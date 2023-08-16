Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

Man arrested after fatal stabbing in Halifax

Police have arrested a man in relation to a homicide that happened on a road in Halifax early Wednesday.

A 32-year-old man has died in hospital

CBC News ·
The badge of the Halifax Regional Police is seen on the sleeve of a navy blue shirt.
The incident happened on Twin Oaks Road in the community of Spryfield. (Robert Short/CBC)

Police have arrested a man in relation to a homicide that happened on a road in Halifax early Wednesday.

A news release said police were called to Twin Oaks Road in the community of Spryfield around 2:20 a.m. after reports of a stabbing.

A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he later died.

A man, 36, was arrested at the scene without incident.

The investigation is ongoing, but police do not believe it was a random incident.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is conducting an autopsy.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now