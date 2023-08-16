Man arrested after fatal stabbing in Halifax

Police have arrested a man in relation to a homicide that happened on a road in Halifax early Wednesday.

A news release said police were called to Twin Oaks Road in the community of Spryfield around 2:20 a.m. after reports of a stabbing.

A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he later died.

A man, 36, was arrested at the scene without incident.

The investigation is ongoing, but police do not believe it was a random incident.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is conducting an autopsy.

