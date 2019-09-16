Man arrested after weapon sightings in North Sydney

A 25-year-old man from Sydney Mines was arrested by Cape Breton Regional Police Monday after several sightings of a person carrying a weapon in North Sydney.

Police said a suspect was seen outside the Superstore on King Street, then running to the nearby Petro Canada and then across the street at the North Sydney Mall, where he was arrested shortly after noon.

Witnesses said police had their guns drawn when they demanded the man drop his weapon near a hallway that leads to a back exit.

Police arrested the suspect and seized a weapon, which they determined was an airsoft replica rifle.

No one was injured.

Police said charges are pending.

Cape Breton Regional Police arrested a 25-year-old man at the North Sydney Mall. (Yvonne LeBlanc-Smith/CBC)

