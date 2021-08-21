Man arrested after stabbing in downtown Dartmouth
A man was arrested Friday night after allegedly stabbing another man in downtown Dartmouth. Just before 10 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to 60 Alderney Drive in response to a group of people fighting in the area outside the Alderney Gate Public Library.
Victim sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
A man was arrested Friday night after allegedly stabbing another man in downtown Dartmouth.
Just before 10 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to 60 Alderney Drive in response to a group of people fighting in the area outside the Alderney Gate Public Library.
Several officers arrived and found a man who had been stabbed and needed medical treatment.
He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Patrol officers arrested a man at the scene for aggravated assault.
The investigation is in its early stages.
MORE TOP STORIES