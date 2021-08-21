Man arrested after stabbing in downtown Dartmouth

A man was arrested Friday night after allegedly stabbing another man in downtown Dartmouth.

Just before 10 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to 60 Alderney Drive in response to a group of people fighting in the area outside the Alderney Gate Public Library.

Several officers arrived and found a man who had been stabbed and needed medical treatment.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Patrol officers arrested a man at the scene for aggravated assault.

The investigation is in its early stages.

