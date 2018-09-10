Man arrested in protest outside Burnside jail to support prisoners' strike

Police arrested a 28-year-old man Sunday night, after a demonstration outside a Dartmouth, N.S., jail where inmates had been staging a peaceful protest for weeks.

About 30 people were gathered at the Central Nova Scotia Central Correctional Facility when police received a call around 8 p.m. reporting that some protesters had been shooting fireworks at the jail and were attempting to climb the fence surrounding the property.

Police removed the protestors when they arrived on scene at the request of jail supervisors, Halifax Regional Police said in release.

A man was arrested during the removal and faces charges of causing a disturbance, property damage, obstructing a peace officer, assaulting a police officer and wearing a mask while committing an indictable offence.

He will appear in Dartmouth provincial court today.

After leaving the jail, some of the demonstrators gathered outside police headquarters in Halifax to protest the arrest, police said.

They were demonstrating peacefully and dispersed on their own, they said.

Inmates at the Burnside jail joined a prisoner strike that started in the United States on Aug. 21, calling for improvements in health care, rehabilitation, exercise, visits, clothing, food, air quality and library access.

The protest was set to end over the weekend.