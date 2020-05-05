Man arrested after grenades, guns seized from Salmon River home

A 55-year-old man faces assault, explosives and firearms charges after RCMP arrested him and confiscated 17 guns, as well as explosives, at a home in Salmon River, N.S.

Police evacuated a four-unit building on Salmon River Road on Sunday evening after receiving a call about a disturbance in which a victim was assaulted.

Officers seized 17 firearms, a commercial detonator, a grenade, a smoke grenade, flares and gunpowder, the Mounties said in a news release.

Police said nobody was injured and residents in the community east of Truro, N.S., were allowed to return to their homes.

The suspect was arrested, held in custody overnight, and released Monday on a promise to appear in Truro provincial court on June 3, said RCMP.

He faces charges including assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm and possession of an explosive device.

The victim and the suspect knew each other, said RCMP, which did not provide further details.

