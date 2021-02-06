Man arrested after four daytime Halifax robberies

A Halifax man is facing charges after four daytime robberies took place at various stores and a bank on the peninsula Friday.

Halifax Regional Police said they were called to the first robbery around 2:30 p.m. at the Roots store at 5505 Spring Garden Rd., according to a release.

Police said a man came into the store, demanded cash and said he had a knife. He then left the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Shortly after police arrived at Roots, two other robberies were reported at the nearby CIBC at 5527 Spring Garden Rd., and Totally Raw Dog Food at 5525 Spring Garden Rd. In both incidents, police said a man came into the store, demanded cash, but left on foot without getting any money.

No injuries reported from robberies

Soon afterwards at 4:35 p.m., a fourth robbery was reported at Moffatt's Pharmacy at 2751 Gladstone St. A man came into the store, demanded cash and said he had a firearm. The man then left the area on foot with an amount of cash.

In all four incidents, no weapons were seen and no injuries were reported.

About an hour later at 5:40 p.m., police found and arrested the suspect without incident at the intersection of Buddy Daye and Gottingen streets in Halifax.

The suspect, a 50-year-old man from Halifax, is being held for court and will face charges of robbery, uttering threats, and breach of probation.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about these incidents, or who have relevant video from any of these areas, is asked to contact police.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at crimestoppers.ns.ca, or through the P3 Tips App.

MORE TOP STORIES