Man and 3-year-old boy who went missing have been found

Nova Scotia RCMP say a man and a three-year-old boy who went missing Monday in the area of Abercrombie, N.S., have been found.

Police issued an alert around 4:43 p.m. reporting the two were missing and asking for the public's help in locating them.

A second alert about 15 minutes later said the two had been found and were safe.

Police have not disclosed the relationship between the two.

At 12:15 p.m., RCMP found an SUV that was being driven by the man abandoned on Granton Abercrombie Road in Pictou County.

