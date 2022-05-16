Man and 3-year-old boy who went missing have been found
Nova Scotia RCMP say a man and a three-year-old boy who went missing Monday in the area of Abercrombie, N.S., have been found.
Police issued an alert around 4:43 p.m. reporting the two were missing and asking for the public's help in locating them.
A second alert about 15 minutes later said the two had been found and were safe.
Police have not disclosed the relationship between the two.
At 12:15 p.m., RCMP found an SUV that was being driven by the man abandoned on Granton Abercrombie Road in Pictou County.
