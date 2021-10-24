Man airlifted to hospital after single-car crash in Cumberland County

A man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Cumberland County early Saturday.

Around 6:50 a.m., police, fire crews and paramedics responded to a call on Highway 6 in Wallace Bay, which is near Pugwash, N.S.

A release from the RCMP said that a car had been travelling east when it left the road and came to stop in a ditch.

The driver and only occupant of the car, a 54-year-old Colchester County man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

He was later airlifted to hospital in Halifax, police say. There were no other details of his condition.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the road was closed for a number of hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

