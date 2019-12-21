Man airlifted to hospital after crash near Brookfield

A section of Highway 2 in Brentwood, N.S., is expected to reopen early Saturday afternoon after a serious crash early in the morning resulted in a man being airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In a news release, the RCMP said the single-vehicle crash was reported at 3:05 a.m.

Police, EHS and the Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department attended the scene. The vehicle was found in a ditch along the highway.

Police say the driver, a 31-year-old man from Brentwood, was ejected from the vehicle. He was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

The injured man was airlifted to hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Until the road reopens, traffic will be diverted to Exit 12 on Highway 2 at Shortts Lake.

MORE TOP STORIES