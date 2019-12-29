Man airlifted to hospital after ATV crash in Milton

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a single ATV crash in Milton, N.S., after the driver was airlifted to Halifax on Sunday afternoon.

Queens RCMP were called to the scene just before 1:30 p.m. It was on a logging road off of River Road.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was taken to hospital via Lifeflight with non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger who had minor injuries was assessed by EHS at the scene.

