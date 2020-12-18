Clarksville man charged with multiple sex offences involving 3 girls

RCMP in Nova Scotia have charged a 31-year-old man with several sexual offences involving three girls.

Robert Joseph Desutter of Clarksville, N.S., was arrested Oct. 22, said RCMP in a news release.

Officers also searched a home in Clarksville.

Desutter made a brief court appearance Monday and is being held in jail until his next appearance later this week.

He is accused of multiple offences, including sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation and luring a child.

Allegations span 2 years

The offences are alleged to have occurred between July 2019 and this month.

According to the news release, it's alleged two of the girls were lured separately to remote areas where they were assaulted. In the third case, police allege Desutter touched a girl for a sexual purpose after initially communicating with her online.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said police are looking at whether there may be other complainants.

"There is some concern that there possibly could be," Marshall said.

"Just given the way this came about and the incidents or the subject matter involving these incidents."

