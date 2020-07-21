Man accused of stabbing Bridgewater police officer being released on bail

The man accused of stabbing a Bridgewater, N.S., police officer in the neck in July and fleeing into the woods of Lunenburg County is being released on bail.

Nova Scotia provincial court Judge Chris Manning made the decision about Tobias Doucette Monday, after a two-and-a-half-day hearing. As is usual with bail hearings, there is a publication ban on evidence and arguments made.

Doucette is facing attempted murder and other charges stemming from an incident that started at the Bridgewater Hotel. Police went to the hotel to answer a domestic violence call.

Police said at the time that Doucette lunged at one of the first responding officers, striking him in the neck with a knife before fleeing. He was at large for several days and was the subject of an extensive search before being apprehended.

At one point during the search, police were apparently close to arresting him when Doucette allegedly stabbed a police dog with a sharp stick before escaping again.

Doucette is to stay with a relative on the Potlotek First Nation in Cape Breton under direct supervision of relatives who have pledged to supervise him until his case is dealt with in the courts. He's due back in court on Nov. 4.

