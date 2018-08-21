Man accused of murdering neighbour heading straight to trial

A Nova Scotia man accused of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his neighbour in her home near Tatamagouche, N.S., is going straight to trial.

Ernie (Junior) Ross Duggan is accused of killing Susie Butlin on Sept. 17, 2017.

On Tuesday, the Crown preferred an indictment against Duggan, pre-empting a preliminary inquiry that had been scheduled for next month in Nova Scotia provincial court in Truro.

Lawyers are scheduled to appear before a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge next month to discuss possible dates for a judge and jury trial.

Susie Butlin was found dead in a home on Clarks Road in Bayhead, N.S., by RCMP officers responding to a 911 call. (SimplySellProperty.ca)

After Butlin was killed, RCMP tracked Duggan to Lockerbie Memorial Cemetery in Tatamagouche.

After police tried for several hours to convince him to surrender, there was an exchange of gunfire and Duggan was wounded.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and made his first court appearance the following month with his arm in a sling.