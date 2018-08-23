Man accused of killing Kevin Bowser 14 years ago has murder charge withdrawn

A Nova Scotia prosecutor says the lack co-operation from some witnesses is behind the decision to withdraw a murder charge against the man accused of gunning down Kevin James Bowser 14 years ago in Halifax's north end.

Bowser died after being shot on Uniacke Street on the evening of July 10, 2004. It would be 10 years before investigators charged Shilo Marcino Beals, 32, with first-degree murder, arresting him in Ontario.

But on Thursday morning, Crown prosecutor Christine Driscoll appeared in Nova Scotia Supreme Court to withdraw the murder charge against Beals.

"We did a recent assessment of our evidence," Driscoll said outside court. "We concluded there was no realistic prospect of conviction. And in that circumstance it's our obligation as Crown attorneys to not proceed."

Driscoll said weapons charges that were also laid in connection with Bowser's killing are also being withdrawn.

Beals, who was out on bail, was not in court for the decision. His lawyer appeared on his behalf.

A first-degree murder charge against Shilo Beals was withdrawn by the Crown Thursday. (Halifax Regional Police)

Driscoll said the problem was civilian witnesses.

"We had certain civilian witnesses who were unco-operative both at preliminary inquiry and continued to be unco-operative, and we just made an assessment that there was not a realistic prospect of conviction in this matter," she said.

Driscoll said Bowser's family was informed of the decision to withdraw the charges prior to Thursday's court appearance.

Bowser's death has been on the province's list of major unsolved crimes where a reward of $150,000 is offered for information leading to a conviction.

According to the listing, Bowser had returned to a residence at 5450 Uniacke St. after a trip to a nearby McDonald's. There was a knock at the door and Bowser was asked to step outside. Shots were fired, and a car was seen speeding away from the area.