Case of man accused of killing battle rapper Pat Stay put over to November

The man accused of killing Halifax battle rapper Pat Stay has agreed to have his case put over to next month.

Adam Joseph Drake, 31, appeared by video link in Nova Scotia provincial court in Halifax on Friday morning.

He is charged with first-degree murder. He was arrested in Tantallon, N.S., last month.

The Crown is about to hand over the first significant batch of evidence to Drake's lawyer, Ian Hutchison. Both sides agreed an adjournment was necessary to allow Hutchison time to digest the material.

Drake will return to court — again by video link — on Nov. 4.

He remains in custody in the meantime.

Hutchison said no decision on whether Drake will apply for bail will be made until after he has a chance to assess Crown disclosure.

