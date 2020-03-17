Man, 81, killed in crash on Highway 101

An 81-year-old Annapolis County man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash between a pickup truck and a small car on Highway 101 near Coldbrook, N.S.

RCMP said in a news release its preliminary investigation found the car entered the highway at Exit 14 around 10:15 a.m., then U-turned and was hit by the westbound pickup truck.

Police said the 81-year-old driver of the car died at the scene. A 78-year-old woman, his passenger, was seriously injured and taken to hospital via LifeFlight.

The driver of the pickup truck, a woman, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital by EHS.

Highway 101 between Exit 14 and 15 was closed for several hours on Tuesday as an RCMP collision analyst attended the scene.

The highway is expected to reopen by 6 p.m., RCMP said.

