Man, 80, dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 104
RCMP are investigating after a fatal single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Upper Brookside, Colchester County, N.S. Both the driver and passenger were from East Hants.
RCMP say the truck, which was driven by a 70-year-old woman, entered a ditch and hit a tree
An 80-year-old man from East Hants, N.S., has died after a single-vehicle crash in Upper Brookside, Colchester County, on Sunday morning.
The man was a passenger in a truck which left Highway 104, entered a ditch and hit a tree around 9 a.m., say RCMP.
The driver, a 70-year-old woman from East Hants, was the only other person in the truck. She was taken to the QEII Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
It's not clear what caused the crash.
