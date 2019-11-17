Skip to Main Content
Man, 80, dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 104
RCMP are investigating after a fatal single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Upper Brookside, Colchester County, N.S. Both the driver and passenger were from East Hants.

An 80-year-old man from East Hants, N.S., has died after a single-vehicle crash in Upper Brookside, Colchester County, on Sunday morning.

The man was a passenger in a truck which left Highway 104, entered a ditch and hit a tree around 9 a.m., say RCMP. 

The driver, a 70-year-old woman from East Hants, was the only other person in the truck. She was taken to the QEII Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

It's not clear what caused the crash.

