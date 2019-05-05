Man, 78, dead after Lunenburg County boat accident

A 78-year-old man from Canaan, N.S., has died after a boating accident in Lunenburg County on Sunday morning, RCMP say.

He and a 67-year-old friend were in a small open fishing boat on Hoop Pole Lake, in Canaan, when the boat overturned.

Police said the man who died became trapped under the boat and his friend attempted to help.

"One tried to rescue the other and was not able to," said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

His friend called police at 7:47 a.m. They responded, but couldn't save the man's life.

The friend was checked over and appeared to be OK, police said.

Both men were wearing life jackets when the boat tipped.

