Man, 77, killed in single-vehicle crash on Highway 101

A 77-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle car crash along Highway 101 between Exit 22 and West Dalhousie Road on Wednesday.

Nova Scotia RCMP were called to the scene at 2:40 p.m. Police said the man was the driver.

His passenger, a 55-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with "what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries," RCMP said in a news release.

A section of the highway that was closed for four hours following the crash has reopened.

Police say it's unclear what caused the crash.