Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after pedestrian collision in Halifax

A man in his 70s has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Halifax Wednesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police said in a statement officers responded to the vehicle-pedestrian collision just before 7 a.m. AT.

Police say the pedestrian was hit while crossing St Albans Street, as the driver turned left onto Robie Street.

The area was closed to traffic, but has since reopened.

