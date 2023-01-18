Content
Nova Scotia

Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after pedestrian collision in Halifax

A man in his 70s has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Halifax Wednesday morning.

Pedestrian was crossing St Albans Street when hit early Wednesday

Halifax Regional Police said in a statement they responded to a report of the vehicle-pedestrian collision just before 7 a.m. AT. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Halifax Regional Police said in a statement officers responded to the vehicle-pedestrian collision just before 7 a.m. AT.

Police say the pedestrian was hit while crossing St Albans Street, as the driver turned left onto Robie Street.

The area was closed to traffic, but has since reopened. 

