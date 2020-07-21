Man, 69, charged with attempted murder in Digby

A 69-year-old man is facing charges including attempted murder following two weekend incidents in the Digby, N.S., area.

RCMP responded to a report of an altercation between two men at a coffee shop parking lot in Digby on Sunday morning after one man said he was punched.

They were then told of another confrontation between the men in nearby Conway the previous day.

In that incident, the 69-year-old allegedly threatened to run over the man and struck him with his vehicle. The victim was not injured.

RCMP officers subsequently arrested the man and seized his vehicle. Police are asking for witnesses to contact them at 902-245-2579.

Other charges the accused faces include assault, assault with a weapon and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The man is expected to appear in Digby provincial court Tuesday.

