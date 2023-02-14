Man, 65, dead in Digby County crash

A 65-year-old Annapolis Valley man was killed in a crash on Highway 101 on Monday.

An RCMP news release says emergency services responded to a crash on Highway 101 in Joggin Bridge, near Digby, at 1:40 p.m. Monday.

According to the release, the pickup truck the man was driving left the road and ended up against a guardrail.

A 62-year-old Weymouth woman, the only other occupant of the vehicle, was uninjured.

The release said the driver is believed to have suffered a medical event prior to the collision.

