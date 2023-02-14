Content
Man, 65, dead in Digby County crash

A 65-year-old Annapolis Valley man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Highway 101 on Monday. The only passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

Highway 101 was closed for several hours but has reopened

An RCMP news release said emergency services responded to a report of a crash at 1:40 p.m. Monday on Highway 101 near Digby, N.S. (David Bell/CBC)

A 65-year-old Annapolis Valley man was killed in a crash on Highway 101 on Monday.

An RCMP news release says emergency services responded to a crash on Highway 101 in Joggin Bridge, near Digby,  at 1:40 p.m. Monday.

According to the release, the pickup truck the man was driving left the road and ended up against a guardrail.

A 62-year-old Weymouth woman, the only other occupant of the vehicle, was uninjured.

The release said the driver is believed to have suffered a medical event prior to the collision.

