Man, 65, dead in Digby County crash
A 65-year-old Annapolis Valley man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Highway 101 on Monday. The only passenger in the vehicle was not injured.
Highway 101 was closed for several hours but has reopened
A 65-year-old Annapolis Valley man was killed in a crash on Highway 101 on Monday.
An RCMP news release says emergency services responded to a crash on Highway 101 in Joggin Bridge, near Digby, at 1:40 p.m. Monday.
According to the release, the pickup truck the man was driving left the road and ended up against a guardrail.
A 62-year-old Weymouth woman, the only other occupant of the vehicle, was uninjured.
The release said the driver is believed to have suffered a medical event prior to the collision.
