Man, 63, dies in Guysborough County crash

A man from Guysborough County died Friday in a single-vehicle crash.

Just before 3:30 p.m., a driver notified RCMP about a crash on Fishermans Harbour Road in Fishermans Harbour, Guysborough County.

RCMP, fire crews, and paramedics arrived to find a pickup truck in the ditch, according to a police release.

The driver, a 63-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no passengers in the vehicle.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

The road has since reopened to traffic.

