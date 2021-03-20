Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

Man, 63, dies in Guysborough County crash

CBC News ·
A Guysborough County man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday, say RCMP. (Travis Golby/CBC)

A man from Guysborough County died Friday in a single-vehicle crash.

Just before 3:30 p.m., a driver notified RCMP about a crash on Fishermans Harbour Road in Fishermans Harbour, Guysborough County.

RCMP, fire crews, and paramedics arrived to find a pickup truck in the ditch, according to a police release. 

The driver, a 63-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

There were no passengers in the vehicle.

 A collision reconstructionist attended the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

The road has since reopened to traffic.

