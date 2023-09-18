Man, 61, killed in Kings County crash

A 61-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Kings County.

Nova Scotia RCMP say a Ford F-150 was travelling on Morden Road in Morden, N.S., when it left the roadway.

First responders, including police, firefighters and EHS, were called to the site of the crash at 5:20 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

Morden Road was closed for several hours on Monday, but has since reopened.

