Man, 61, allegedly stabs 65-year-old man in North Sydney

A 61-year-old man in North Sydney, N.S., is facing multiple charges, after a 65-year-old man was stabbed on Wednesday night, police said.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a call at a William Street apartment at 9 p.m. and were able to locate the suspect in another unit in the building.

The 61-year-old man was arrested without incident. He was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and three breaches of conditions.

He was remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre and is scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Friday.

The victim was taken to hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim and the suspect are known to each other, police said.

