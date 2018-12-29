Man, 55, dead after camper trailer fire in Parrsboro, N.S.
Parrsboro RCMP were called to the fire on Two Islands Road at 5:19 p.m. on Friday.
Parrsboro RCMP were called to the fire on Two Islands Road at 5:19 p.m. on Friday
A 55-year-old man is dead after a camper trailer fire Friday evening in Parrsboro, N.S.
Police were called to the scene on Two Islands Road at 5:19 p.m.
The Parrsboro Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene.
The man's body was found inside the camper trailer, RCMP said, where it was being used as a home.