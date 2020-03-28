Man, 45, shot at a home in East Preston

Nova Scotia RCMP are turning to the public for information after a 45-year-old man was shot at a home in East Preston on Friday.

According to a news release, police were called to a shooting on Brooks Drive at about 6:10 p.m.

When they arrived, police learned the victim was on his way to the Dartmouth General Hospital and the suspect had left the home in a black car.

A preliminary investigation determined the man who was shot had been with several people at the home and was shot following an argument, police said.

Police believe the victim and the suspect are known to each other.

The victim's injuries have been described as "undetermined."

Information on the case can be shared with Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be shared with Nova Scotia Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

