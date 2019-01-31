Man, 45, killed in head-on crash on Old Sambro Road

A 45-year-old man is dead after a crash on Old Sambro Road in the Leiblin Park neighbourhood of Halifax, police say.

Police were called to the crash near the intersection of Old Sambro Road and Leiblin Drive shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Road conditions at the time of the crash were poor, say police.

Witnesses told officers a sedan being driven by a 45-year-old man was travelling inbound on Old Sambro Road when he collided head-on with a 64-year-old man driving an SUV that was travelling in the opposite direction.

The force of the crash caused both vehicles to leave the road.

First responders attempted to resuscitate the 45-year-old man but he died at the scene.

The 64-year-old man was treated at the scene and released.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours, reopening around 2 a.m. Thursday.